Carlos WardBorn 1 May 1940
Carlos Ward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79128a2b-33e9-4800-9a5c-89dfcb218bbc
Carlos Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Ward (born May 1, 1940 in Ancón, Panama) is a jazz alto saxophonist and flautist. He is best known as a sideman.
Carlos Ward Tracks
Don's Song
Abdullah Ibrahim
Don's Song
Don's Song
Don's Song
Last played on
Walking Batteriewoman
Carla Bley Band, Anthony Arnold Dagradi, Carlos Ward, Joe Daley, Earl MacIntyre, Michael Mantler, Steve Swallow, Gary Valente & Carla Bley
Walking Batteriewoman
Walking Batteriewoman
Walking Batteriewoman
Last played on
The Wedding
Carlos Ward
The Wedding
The Wedding
The Wedding
Last played on
Nelson Mandela
Ekaya, Charles Davis, Ben Riley, Abdullah Ibrahim, Carlos Ward, Ricky Ford, Dick Griffin & Cecil McBee
Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela
Performer
Last played on
