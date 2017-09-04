Pat Travers Band
Pat Travers Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79107217-3858-4af2-827b-a6fb7c535837
Pat Travers Band Tracks
Sort by
Makin' Magic - Queen Mary College 1977
Pat Travers Band
Makin' Magic - Queen Mary College 1977
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Love Me - Queen Mary College 1977
Pat Travers Band
You Don't Love Me - Queen Mary College 1977
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gettin' Better - Queen Mary College 1977
Pat Travers Band
Gettin' Better - Queen Mary College 1977
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Ain't What It Seems - Queen Mary College 1977
Pat Travers Band
It Ain't What It Seems - Queen Mary College 1977
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock "n" Roll Susie / Your Live Can't Be Right - Queen Mary College 1977
Pat Travers Band
Rock "n" Roll Susie / Your Live Can't Be Right - Queen Mary College 1977
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Boom Out Go The Lights
Pat Travers Band
Boom Boom Out Go The Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pat Travers Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist