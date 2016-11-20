Clifford JarvisBorn 26 August 1941. Died 26 November 1999
Clifford Jarvis
1941-08-26
Clifford Jarvis Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Jarvis (August 26, 1941 – November 26, 1999) was an American hard bop and free jazz drummer, who in the 1980s moved to London, England, where he died.
