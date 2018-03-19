John RobertsUS deep house producer
John Roberts
John Roberts is an American Record producer and electronic musician. He rose to critical acclaim with his debut album Glass Eights in 2010 and his follow-up album Fences, both released by Dial Records.
In 2009 John Roberts co-founded the contemporary culture magazine The Travel Almanac with fellow musician Paul Kominek. In 2015, he started his own label, Brunette Editions. In 2017, he released a self-titled album under the alias Body Four.
Roberts currently resides in New York City.
Sophisticated Funk
Renata
Palace
Glass Eights
August
Lesser
Porcelain
