John Roberts is an American Record producer and electronic musician. He rose to critical acclaim with his debut album Glass Eights in 2010 and his follow-up album Fences, both released by Dial Records.

In 2009 John Roberts co-founded the contemporary culture magazine The Travel Almanac with fellow musician Paul Kominek. In 2015, he started his own label, Brunette Editions. In 2017, he released a self-titled album under the alias Body Four.

Roberts currently resides in New York City.