Franck Vigroux is a French musician. A composer and performer, he works in the field of electroacoustic industrial noise and experimental electronic music.

Vigroux's artistic approach integrates new medias and performing arts. He has performed and recorded with musicians such as Mika Vainio, Reinhold Friedl (Zeitkratzer), Elliott Sharp, Joey Baron, and Zeena Parkins, and regularly collaborates with artists like Antoine Schmitt and Kurt d'Haeseleer.