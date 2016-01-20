Franck VigrouxFrench experimental musician and composer. Born 1972
Franck Vigroux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7907ceaf-aeb5-402d-b227-9ea8123611ae
Franck Vigroux Biography (Wikipedia)
Franck Vigroux is a French musician. A composer and performer, he works in the field of electroacoustic industrial noise and experimental electronic music.
Vigroux's artistic approach integrates new medias and performing arts. He has performed and recorded with musicians such as Mika Vainio, Reinhold Friedl (Zeitkratzer), Elliott Sharp, Joey Baron, and Zeena Parkins, and regularly collaborates with artists like Antoine Schmitt and Kurt d'Haeseleer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franck Vigroux Tracks
Sort by
Transistor
Franck Vigroux
Transistor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transistor
Last played on
Antenna
Franck Vigroux
Antenna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9ls.jpglink
Antenna
Last played on
Radio Stars
Franck Vigroux
Radio Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9ls.jpglink
Radio Stars
Last played on
Franck Vigroux Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist