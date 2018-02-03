Matraca BergBorn 3 February 1964
Matraca Berg
1964-02-03
Matraca Berg Biography (Wikipedia)
Matraca Maria Berg (born February 3, 1964 in Nashville, Tennessee) is an American country music singer and songwriter. She has released five albums: three for RCA Nashville, one for Rising Tide Records and one for Dualtone Records, and has charted in the top 40 of the U.S. Billboard country charts with "Baby, Walk On" and "The Things You Left Undone," both at No. 36. Besides most of her own material, Berg has written hits for T.G. Sheppard, Karen Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Deana Carter, Patty Loveless, Kenny Chesney and others. In 2008 she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and in 2018 she received the Poet's Award from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Matraca Berg Tracks
Oh Cumberland
Fall Again
APPALACHIAN RAIN
You And Tequila
Wild Horses (feat. Matraca Berg & Suzy Bogguss)
Her Name Is Mary
If I Had Wings
That Train Don't Run
Your Husband's Cheating On Us
Waiting For the Sky to Fall
River of No Return
My Heart Will Never Break This Way Again
Tall Drink of Water
Love's Truck Stop
Fistful Of Roses
Black Ribbons
We're Already Gone
Waiting on a Slow Train
Magdalene
Foolish Flower
Sunday Morning To Saturday Night
Sad Magnolia
Slow Poison
Silver and Glass
Clouds
Racing the Angels
