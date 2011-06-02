John Charles Wiltshire-Butler (born 1 April 1975), professionally known as John Butler, is an American-born Australian singer, songwriter, and music producer. He is the front man for the John Butler Trio, a roots and jam band, that formed in Fremantle, Western Australia in 1998.

The John Butler Trio has recorded five studio albums including three that have reached number one on the Australian charts: Sunrise Over Sea, Grand National and April Uprising. His recordings and live performances have met with critical praise and have garnered awards from the Australian Performing Right Association and Australian Recording Industry Association.

Butler was born in the United States and moved to Australia at an early age. He began playing the guitar at the age of sixteen. In 2002, Butler, along with several partners, formed their own record label. He is also the co-founder of a grant program that seeks to improve artistic diversity in his home country, Australia, where he resides with his wife and children.