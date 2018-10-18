Skid Roper (born Richard Banke, 19 October 1954 in National City, California) is an American musician active in the 1980s and early 1990s. He has recorded with several groups including surf band, The Evasions, but is best known for his work with Mojo Nixon between 1985 and 1989.

With Nixon, Roper served mainly as an instrumentalist. He commonly played instruments such as the washboard and the mandolin. Since parting ways with Nixon in 1989, Roper has released three solo albums. The first two albums had a much stronger country influence, and were considerably less raucous than his work with Nixon. Roper also formed a surf band called Skid Roper and the Shadowcasters.

Roper's latest CD, Rock and Roll Part 3 was released in 2010. A passionate creation, which took 10 years in the making, Roper plays guitar, mandolin, organ, harmonica, percussion & whistling. Skid sings each track and wrote all but one song.

In 2012 Roper contributed new music to volume ten ("One Way Ticket to Palookaville") and in 2013 to volume eleven ("Hells Basement") of the compilation album series, Staring at the Sun. In 2012 Roper became a member of the Hi-Tones, backing combo for Andy Rasmussen, playing drums and mandolin on the 2013 album "High & Lonesome: The Rise and Fall of Hilo."