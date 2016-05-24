Cortelia ClarkBorn 1907. Died 24 December 1969
Cortelia Clark
1907
Cortelia Clark (c. 1906 in Chicago, Illinois, United States – December 24, 1969 in Nashville, Tennessee) was an African-American blues singer and guitarist, known for his performances on the streets of Nashville. He won a Grammy for Best Folk Recording in 1967, for the album Blues in the Street, his only recording.
