Marietta Simpson
Marietta Simpson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79016501-61e0-4116-a43d-10fe8d1535cb
Marietta Simpson Tracks
Sort by
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
George Gershwin
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
Last played on
Porgy and Bess - Act 2
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess - Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Porgy and Bess - Act 2
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqrd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-01T04:13:46
1
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist