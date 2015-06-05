Singer/songwriter Sara Lov was born in Hawaii in 1970 and later was raised by her mother in Los Angeles after the divorce of her parents. At the age of four she was kidnapped by her father, who was in the midst of a custody battle, and she was taken to Israel. Sara Lov lived there with an international fugitive from justice until a decade later when an uncle brought about her repatriation to the United States.

In 1998 Lov formed the dream pop duo Devics alongside pianist Dustin O'Halloran. In 2001, the group signed with Bella Union, a U.K.-based record label run by Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde, and moved to Italy. Lov later decided to pursue a solo career and partnered with producer Zac Rae on a full-length album. In order to complete the work on the record, Lov relocated back to the Los Angeles area; she also toured with Sea Wolf and performed at a number of L.A. venues.

Lov's song, "Connected By A String," was inspired by events in her life. “Everywhere [her father] went, he’d leave a path of destruction,” Lov said, “but music was my sanity. It was the thing I could turn to to escape.” Sara came back to America when she was older, but her sister stayed behind. Thus the line, "never mind the bombs in Tel Aviv" (which is a city in Israel) and Sara's statement that, "I will not go back there, and she will never leave."