Ashley ClevelandBorn 2 February 1957
Ashley Cleveland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78fc7c1d-cf57-4d9f-9eb5-bb4b4c9d5257
Ashley Cleveland Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashley Cleveland (born February 2, 1957) is an American singer/songwriter best known as a background vocalist and Grammy-winning gospel singer. Ashley Cleveland was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was married to Kenny Greenberg on April 27, 1991, and has three children.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ashley Cleveland Tracks
Sort by
Where Do I Go
Ashley Cleveland
Where Do I Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Do I Go
Last played on
I'm Going To Live The Life I Sing About In Song
Ashley Cleveland
I'm Going To Live The Life I Sing About In Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Queen of Soul
Ashley Cleveland
The Queen of Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Queen of Soul
Last played on
Ashley Cleveland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist