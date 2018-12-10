Lucia PoppSoprano. Born 12 November 1939. Died 16 November 1993
Lucia Popp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04psgpw.jpg
1939-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78fb5470-e2e6-4c56-9d0d-692152c351d4
Lucia Popp Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucia Popp (born Lucia Poppová; 12 November 1939 – 16 November 1993) was a Slovak operatic soprano. She began her career as a soubrette soprano, and later moved into the light-lyric and lyric coloratura soprano repertoire and then the lighter Richard Strauss and Wagner operas. Her career included performances at Vienna State Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, and La Scala . Popp was also a highly regarded recitalist and lieder singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucia Popp Tracks
Sort by
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
Orchestra
Last played on
Soave il Vento
Lucia Popp
Soave il Vento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
Soave il Vento
Last played on
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Last played on
Mass in G Major, D.167: V. Benedictus
Franz Schubert
Mass in G Major, D.167: V. Benedictus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Mass in G Major, D.167: V. Benedictus
Last played on
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen
Last played on
The Cunning Little Vixen (Act 2, Vixen's aria)
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen (Act 2, Vixen's aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Cunning Little Vixen (Act 2, Vixen's aria)
Last played on
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Last played on
Cunning Little Vixen, Act II: conclusion
Leos Janáček
Cunning Little Vixen, Act II: conclusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Cunning Little Vixen, Act II: conclusion
Last played on
Nuns' Chorus
Lucia Popp
Nuns' Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
Nuns' Chorus
Last played on
Soave Il Vento
Popp / Fassbaender / Krause
Soave Il Vento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soave Il Vento
Performer
Last played on
Rusalka - Song to the Moon
Antonín Dvořák
Rusalka - Song to the Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Rusalka - Song to the Moon
Last played on
The Cunning Little Vixen: excerpt from Act I
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen: excerpt from Act I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Cunning Little Vixen: excerpt from Act I
Last played on
Hansel und Gretel, Act 2; Der kleine Sandman bin ich ... Evening prayer
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel und Gretel, Act 2; Der kleine Sandman bin ich ... Evening prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Hansel und Gretel, Act 2; Der kleine Sandman bin ich ... Evening prayer
Last played on
Presentation of the Rose (Der Rosenkavalier)
Richard Strauss
Presentation of the Rose (Der Rosenkavalier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Presentation of the Rose (Der Rosenkavalier)
Last played on
The Creation (Final Duet, Recitative and Chorus)
Joseph Haydn
The Creation (Final Duet, Recitative and Chorus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation (Final Duet, Recitative and Chorus)
Last played on
Hansel und Gretel - opera in 3 acts
Engelbert Humperdinck, Georg Solti, Lucia Popp & Vienna Philharmonic
Hansel und Gretel - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyw5m.jpglink
Hansel und Gretel - opera in 3 acts
Composer
Last played on
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail (extract)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail (extract)
Last played on
Rusalka Can i'r Lloer
Lucia Popp
Rusalka Can i'r Lloer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
Rusalka Can i'r Lloer
Last played on
Tatiana's Letter Scene
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Tatiana's Letter Scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Tatiana's Letter Scene
Conductor
Last played on
Four Last Songs
Richard Strauss
Four Last Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Four Last Songs
Last played on
Ye Spotted Snakes (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
Felix Mendelssohn
Ye Spotted Snakes (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Ye Spotted Snakes (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Tu, è ver, m'assolvi (La clemenza di Tito)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Tu, è ver, m'assolvi (La clemenza di Tito)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Tu, è ver, m'assolvi (La clemenza di Tito)
Last played on
Queen of the Night - Magic Flute - Mozart
Lucia Popp
Queen of the Night - Magic Flute - Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
Queen of the Night - Magic Flute - Mozart
Last played on
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
Der Rosenkavalier - Final Act
Richard Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier - Final Act
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Der Rosenkavalier - Final Act
Orchestra
Last played on
Vilja Song - Franz Lehar
Lucia Popp
Vilja Song - Franz Lehar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
Vilja Song - Franz Lehar
Last played on
Die Drei Pintos - Opera In 3 Acts J.Anh.5, Compl. Mahler
Carl Maria von Weber
Die Drei Pintos - Opera In 3 Acts J.Anh.5, Compl. Mahler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Die Drei Pintos - Opera In 3 Acts J.Anh.5, Compl. Mahler
Conductor
Last played on
Intermezzo - Act 1
Richard Strauss
Intermezzo - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Intermezzo - Act 1
Last played on
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Last played on
Ach ich Fuhls
Lucia Popp
Ach ich Fuhls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
Ach ich Fuhls
Last played on
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
La Clemenza di Tito - opera in 2 acts K.621
Last played on
Ach Ich Fuhl's - Mozart
Lucia Popp
Ach Ich Fuhl's - Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
Ach Ich Fuhl's - Mozart
Last played on
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute) (feat. Otto Klemperer & Philharmonia Orchestra)
Lucia Popp
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute) (feat. Otto Klemperer & Philharmonia Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgpw.jpglink
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute) (feat. Otto Klemperer & Philharmonia Orchestra)
Last played on
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339 (feat. Georg Fischer, Lucia Popp, Leslie Pearson, English Chamber Orchestra & The Ambrosian Singers)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339 (feat. Georg Fischer, Lucia Popp, Leslie Pearson, English Chamber Orchestra & The Ambrosian Singers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339 (feat. Georg Fischer, Lucia Popp, Leslie Pearson, English Chamber Orchestra & The Ambrosian Singers)
Last played on
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9qfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-26T03:04:37
26
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Lucia Popp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist