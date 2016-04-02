Anne Danican PhilidorBorn 11 April 1681. Died 8 October 1728
Anne Danican Philidor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1681-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78f701e1-e572-4db1-8be3-fec6231d7474
Anne Danican Philidor Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Danican Philidor (11 April 1681 – 8 October 1728) is best remembered today for having founded the Concert Spirituel, an important series of public concerts held in the palace of the Tuileries from 1725 to 1791. He was also a composer. He (here Anne is a male name) came from the extraordinary Philidor family of musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne Danican Philidor Tracks
Sort by
Recorder Sonata in D minor
Anne Danican Philidor
Recorder Sonata in D minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recorder Sonata in D minor
Last played on
Anne Danican Philidor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist