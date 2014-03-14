Green RiverFormed 1983. Disbanded 1987
Green River
1983
Green River Biography (Wikipedia)
Green River were an American rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1984. Although the band had very little commercial impact outside their native Seattle, Green River pioneered the grunge music genre. The grunge style was featured both in Green River's own music and the music the band's members would create in future bands, including Pearl Jam and Mudhoney. Green River reunited for several live shows in 2008 and 2009.
Green River Tracks
Take a Dive
Swallow My Pride
