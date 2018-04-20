The Bootleg BeatlesFormed March 1980
The Bootleg Beatles
1980-03
The Bootleg Beatles Biography
The Bootleg Beatles are a Beatles tribute band. They have performed over 4,000 times since their establishment in March 1980.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lady Madonna
The Bootleg Beatles
Lady Madonna
Lady Madonna
You Like Me Too Much
The Bootleg Beatles
You Like Me Too Much
You Like Me Too Much
All My Loving
The Bootleg Beatles
All My Loving
All My Loving
Day Tripper
The Bootleg Beatles
Day Tripper
Day Tripper
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Bootleg Beatles, Beoga
Exeter Corn Exchange, Exeter, UK
22
Mar
2019
Bootleg Beatles
The Alban Arena, St. Albans, UK
23
Mar
2019
Bootleg Beatles
The Alban Arena, St. Albans, UK
24
Mar
2019
Bootleg Beatles
Regent Theatre, Ipswich, UK
26
Mar
2019
Bootleg Beatles
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
