Hans RottAustrian composer. Born 1 August 1858. Died 25 June 1884
Hans Rott
1858-08-01
Hans Rott Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Rott (1 August 1858 – 25 June 1884) was an Austrian composer and organist. His music is little-known today, though he received high praise in his time from Gustav Mahler and Anton Bruckner. He left a symphony and Lieder, among other works.
Hans Rott Tracks
Symphony No 1 in E major - 3rd movement, Scherzo - frisch und lebhaft
Hans Rott
Symphony No 1 in E major - 3rd movement, Scherzo - frisch und lebhaft
Symphony No 1 in E major - 3rd movement, Scherzo - frisch und lebhaft
Symphony No 1 in E major (1st mvt)
Hans Rott
Symphony No 1 in E major (1st mvt)
Symphony No 1 in E major (1st mvt)
Symphony in E major
Hans Rott
Symphony in E major
Symphony in E major
Symphony No. 1 in E major - i. Alla breve
Hans Rott
Symphony No. 1 in E major - i. Alla breve
Symphony No. 1 in E major - i. Alla breve
Symphony in E major
Hans Rott
Symphony in E major
Symphony in E major
