Austin WintoryAmerican video game music composer. Born 1984
Austin Wintory
1984
Austin Wintory Biography (Wikipedia)
Austin Wintory (born September 9, 1984 in Denver, Colorado) is an American composer who composes scores for films and video games. He is particularly known for composing the scores to the acclaimed video game titles Flow and Journey, the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (the first for a video game). His film efforts include the scores to the 2009 Sundance hit Grace, as well as the 2008 Sundance Audience Award winner Captain Abu Raed. Wintory has composed 300 scores since 2003.
Austin Wintory Tracks
Journey (2012) - Apotheosis
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (2015) - The Assassin Two Step
Reclamation
Threshold
Austin Wintory Links
