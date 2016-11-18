Devilment
Devilment Biography (Wikipedia)
Devilment are a British gothic metal band originally formed in late 2011. The band experienced problems finding a stable vocalist until Dani Filth from the extreme metal band Cradle of Filth joined. They released their first studio album, "The Great and Secret Show", on 3 November 2014.
