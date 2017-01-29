T. M. KrishnaBorn 22 January 1976
T. M. Krishna
1976-01-22
T. M. Krishna Biography (Wikipedia)
Thodur Madabusi Krishna (born 22 January 1976) is a Carnatic music vocalist, writer and author, and socio-political activist. As a vocalist, he has courted controversy by making a large number of innovations in both the style and substance of his concerts. As an activist, he has championed a number of causes connected to the environment, the caste system, communalism, religious reform, reform of social practises and so on. On November 18, 2018 he performed in New Delhi invited by Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government which gathered audience in thousands.
T. M. Krishna Tracks
Chennai Poromboke Paadal
T. M. Krishna Links
