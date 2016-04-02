MulhollandNew Zealander Jolyon Mulholland
Mulholland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78ec2545-b0bd-46eb-86b8-9ebbd46d73f9
Mulholland Tracks
Sort by
My Wasted Heart
Mulholland
My Wasted Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Feather
Mulholland
Black Feather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come On Back
Mulholland
Come On Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Actually
Mulholland
Love Actually
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mulholland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist