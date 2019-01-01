Cesar RosasBorn 26 September 1954
Cesar J. Rosas (born September 26, 1954 in Hermosillo, Mexico) is a singer, songwriter and guitarist for Los Lobos. Rosas also participates in the Latin supergroup Los Super Seven. Perhaps the most recognizable member of Los Lobos, Rosas is known for his trademark black sunglasses, goatee and black hair.
Aside from live shows with Los Lobos, Cesar Rosas has been active as a session musician and sideman during the past several decades. In addition, he released a solo album, Soul Disguise, in February 1999, and toured after its release.
