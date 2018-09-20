Leeds Festival ChorusFormed 1858
Leeds Festival Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1858
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78e984a6-d250-42b3-8781-f1b8c5c70199
Leeds Festival Chorus Biography (Wikipedia)
The Leeds Festival Chorus is based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. It has 160 singing members in soprano, alto, tenor and bass sections. Presenting classical choral music of a professional standard in Yorkshire and elsewhere, including at the BBC Proms and abroad - for example in Venice. The Chorus is broadcast regularly on BBC Radio 3.
The Chorus works with several orchestras, including the Hallé Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, the Royal Northern Sinfonia, St. John's Smith Square, the Orchestra of Opera North and the English Chamber Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leeds Festival Chorus Tracks
Sort by
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Constant Lambert
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44x.jpglink
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Last played on
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkc9z.jpglink
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Last played on
Symphonie funebre et triomphale Op.15 - 3rd mvt: Apotheose
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie funebre et triomphale Op.15 - 3rd mvt: Apotheose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Symphonie funebre et triomphale Op.15 - 3rd mvt: Apotheose
Conductor
Last played on
Funeral Music for Queen Mary (March)
Henry Purcell
Funeral Music for Queen Mary (March)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Funeral Music for Queen Mary (March)
Last played on
Come ye sons of art away
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come ye sons of art away
Last played on
Suite in D major, HWV 341, 'Water Piece' (March)
George Frideric Handel
Suite in D major, HWV 341, 'Water Piece' (March)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Suite in D major, HWV 341, 'Water Piece' (March)
Last played on
'Trumpet Tune' from The Indian Queen (Z.630), Act 2
Henry Purcell
'Trumpet Tune' from The Indian Queen (Z.630), Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
'Trumpet Tune' from The Indian Queen (Z.630), Act 2
Last played on
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
Jeremiah Clarke
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hpjr3.jpglink
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
Last played on
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Jerusalem
Conductor
Last played on
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (Serenade; Ecossaise)
John Wallace, The Wallace Collection, Michael Bochmann, Jeremiah Clarke, Edward Barham, Leeds Festival Chorus, English String Orchestra & William Boughton
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (Serenade; Ecossaise)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (Serenade; Ecossaise)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Leeds Festival Chorus
Past BBC Events
Britten - War Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh8gfx
Leeds Town Hall
2018-11-17T02:53:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06c2699.jpg
17
Nov
2018
Britten - War Requiem
Leeds Town Hall
The BBC Philharmonic at Leeds Town Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezzmbp
Leeds Town Hall
2015-05-30T02:53:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s71qf.jpg
30
May
2015
The BBC Philharmonic at Leeds Town Hall
19:30
Leeds Town Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqdrzc
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-22T02:53:48
22
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er4rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-04T02:53:48
4
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist