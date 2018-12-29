Vincent Jamal Staples (born July 2, 1993) is an American rapper and actor. He is a member of the hip hop trio Cutthroat Boyz alongside fellow Californian rappers Aston Matthews and Joey Fatts. Staples was once a close associate of Odd Future, in particular Mike G and Earl Sweatshirt. He is currently signed to Blacksmith Records, ARTium Recordings and Def Jam Recordings.

Staples rose to prominence with appearances on albums by Odd Future members and his collaborative mixtape titled Stolen Youth with Mac Miller, who produced the project. In October 2014, he released his debut EP Hell Can Wait, which included the singles "Hands Up" and "Blue Suede". His debut album, Summertime '06, was released on June 30, 2015, to critical acclaim. He was also featured as a part of the XXL 2015 Freshman Class. His second album Big Fish Theory incorporates avant-garde, dance and electronic influences. It was released on June 23, 2017, to further acclaim from critics. He was also featured on Gorillaz's album Humanz. On November 2, 2018, Staples released his third studio album, FM!.