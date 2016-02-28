Rufus Wainwright Biography (Wikipedia)
Rufus McGarrigle Wainwright (born July 22, 1973) is an American-Canadian singer, songwriter, and composer. He has recorded seven albums of original music and numerous tracks on compilations and film soundtracks. He has also written a classical opera and set Shakespeare sonnets to music for a theater piece by Robert Wilson.
Wainwright's self-titled debut album was released through DreamWorks Records in May 1998. His second album, Poses, was released in June 2001. Wainwright's third and fourth studio albums, Want One (2003) and Want Two (2004), were repackaged as the double album Want in 2005. In 2007, Wainwright released his fifth studio album Release the Stars and his first live album Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall. His second live album Milwaukee at Last!!! was released in 2009, followed by the studio albums All Days Are Nights: Songs for Lulu (2010) and Out of the Game (2012). The double album Prima Donna (2015), was a recording of his opera of the same name. His ninth studio album Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets (2016), featured nine adaptions of Shakespeare's sonnets.
- Rufus Wainwright Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hq7xj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hq7xj.jpg2016-11-24T15:47:00.000ZPaul English caught up with Rufus Wainright in Perthhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hq81r
Rufus Wainwright Interview
- Rufus Wainwright: "A great voice is a separate animal from yourself"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wkbsq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wkbsq.jpg2016-05-28T11:20:00.000ZRufus Wainwright on what makes a great voice...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wkbtr
Rufus Wainwright: "A great voice is a separate animal from yourself"
- Jon Hillcock interviews Rufus Wainwrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wjvbj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wjvbj.jpg2016-05-28T07:30:00.000ZRufus speaks to Jon about gardening, ambitions and what makes a great voicehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wjvbs
Jon Hillcock interviews Rufus Wainwright
- Rufus Wainwrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rwttk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rwttk.jpg2016-04-22T18:07:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Rufus Wainwright on his album Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnetshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rwty6
Rufus Wainwright
- Rufus Wainwright: "A Midsummer Night's Dream is a great one to start with".https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rqswv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rqswv.jpg2016-04-22T10:34:00.000ZRufus Wainwright tells Jo Whiley about his brand new album based on Shakespeare's Sonnetshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rv8hs
Rufus Wainwright: "A Midsummer Night's Dream is a great one to start with".
- 'I was spending too much time in my room, with the door closed’ - Rufus Wainwright on his introduction to Shakespearehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rmyqx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rmyqx.jpg2016-04-20T11:59:00.000ZRufus discusses his new album, Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rqk07
'I was spending too much time in my room, with the door closed’ - Rufus Wainwright on his introduction to Shakespeare
- Rufus Wainwright is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032qzdt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032qzdt.jpg2015-09-20T19:50:00.000ZRufus Wainwright is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p032qzfs
Rufus Wainwright is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
- Rufus Wainwright joins Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wfrms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wfrms.jpg2015-07-06T14:12:00.000ZRufus Wainwright joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie ahead of his UK dates.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wfrqt
Rufus Wainwright joins Mark and Stuart
- Rufus Wainwright speaks to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01svmty.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01svmty.jpg2014-02-25T14:47:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Rufus Wainwright chats to Lauren Laverne about Vibrate.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01svmv7
Rufus Wainwright speaks to Lauren Laverne
- Rufus Wainwright chats to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sv6vd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sv6vd.jpg2014-02-25T11:19:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Rufus Wainwright chats to Jo Whiley about his remarkable career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01sv6vs
Rufus Wainwright chats to Jo Whiley
- Rufus Wainwright speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01q0bsc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01q0bsc.jpg2014-01-15T15:35:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Rufus Wainwright speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01q0bsh
Rufus Wainwright speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Crumb By Crumb
Hallelujah
Spotlight On Christmas
Baby It's Cold Outside (feat. Sharon Van Etten)
Out Of The Game
I Don't Know What It Is
Dinner At Eight
Going To A Town
Blue Moon
The Art Teacher
When In Disgrace With Fortune And Men's Eyes (Sonnet 29)
Scene 3: Vocalise (From "Prima Donna")
A woman's face (5 Shakespeare Sonnets)
The One You Love
Rules And Regulations
Across The Universe
Poses
Oh What A World
Beautiful Child
Jericho
CALIFORNIA
One I Love - Glastonbury 2005
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2016
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
Proms 2014: Prom 74: Late Night with … Rufus Wainwright
Glastonbury: 2013
