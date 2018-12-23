Mabel ScottAmerican R&B / gospel singer. Born 30 April 1915. Died 19 July 2000
Mabel Scott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78e412d1-1256-4d9d-adfc-f04b2503d507
Mabel Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Mabel Bernice Scott (April 30,1915 – July 20, 2000) was an American gospel music and R&B vocalist. She lived in New York and Cleveland before arriving on the West Coast blues scene in 1942. Mabel is probably remembered more for her 1948 hits "Elevator Boogie" and "Boogie Woogie Santa Claus" than for her 1949-1951 marriage to the featured piano player of "Elevator Boogie", Charles Brown of Johnny Moore's Three Blazers.
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Mabel Scott
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Mabel Scott
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Elevator Boogie
Mabel Scott
Elevator Boogie
Elevator Boogie
Catch'em Young, Treat'em Rough, Tell'em Nothing
Mabel Scott
Catch'em Young, Treat'em Rough, Tell'em Nothing
Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train
Mabel Scott
Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train
Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train
