Robert Thomas, Jr.Jazz fusion percussionist. Born 1956
Robert Thomas, Jr.
1956
Robert Thomas, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Thomas Jr. is an American jazz percussionist and hand drummer. He is known as an innovator in Be-bop and hand drumming, and has been nominated for two Grammy awards. He is also a visual artist, working as a painter.
Robert Thomas, Jr. Tracks
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
Milestones
