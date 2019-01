Dead and Divine was a five-piece post-hardcore band out of Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Their initial success spawned from their 2005 EP What Really Happened At Lover's Lane on Verona Records (a label created by the band themselves, and Silverstein's Shane Told).

