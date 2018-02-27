Abdel Rahman El BachaPianist. Born October 1958
Abdel Rahman El Bacha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1958-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78e0ab1f-4621-4ce1-aacc-202f7e9ed490
Abdel Rahman El Bacha Biography (Wikipedia)
Abdel Rahman El Bacha (Arabic: عبد الرحمن الباشا, born October 23, 1958) is a Lebanese pianist and composer.
His repertory includes over fifty concertos and is largely based on the works of Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Schubert, Schumann, Rachmaninoff, Ravel and Prokofiev.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Abdel Rahman El Bacha Tracks
Sort by
Variations sur un air égyptien (3 pièces orientales)
Abdel Rahman El Bacha
Variations sur un air égyptien (3 pièces orientales)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variations sur un air égyptien (3 pièces orientales)
Last played on
Sonata No. 6 Op. 10 No. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata No. 6 Op. 10 No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Sonata No. 6 Op. 10 No. 2
Last played on
Abdel Rahman El Bacha Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist