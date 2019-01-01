Veridia, often stylized in all capital letters as VERIDIA, is an American Christian alternative rock band from Nashville, Tennessee. Formed in 2013, the group now consists of Deena Jakoub (vocals), Brandon Brown (guitar), and Kyle Levy (drums).

On February 25, 2014, they released Inseparable EP, their debut studio release, on Word Entertainment. They released their second EP, Pretty Lies, on September 25, 2015. Their debut full-length album, The Beast You Feed, was released independently on October 26, 2018.

Their song "We Are the Brave" is a Billboard U.S. Christian Rock Chart No. 1 single. It was also nominated for 'Rock Song of the Year' at the 2014 Dove Awards and featured during ESPN broadcasts of the NCAA Softball regular season and world series.

The group toured the United States with Evanescence in 2016.[not verified in body]