Mario Brunello
1960
Mario Brunello Biography
Mario Brunello (born 1960) is an Italian cellist and musician. The turning point in his artistic life was the 1986 victory of the International Tchaikovsky Competition
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
