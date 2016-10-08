Roy ShirleyBorn 18 July 1944. Died July 2008
Roy Shirley
1944-07-18
Roy Shirley Biography (Wikipedia)
Ainsworth Roy Rushton Shirley (18 July 1944 – July 2008), better known simply as Roy Shirley, and also known as King Roy Shirley and The High Priest, was a Jamaican singer whose career spanned the ska, rocksteady and reggae eras, and whose "Hold Them" is regarded by some as the first ever rocksteady song. He was also one of the original members of The Uniques.
Roy Shirley Tracks
Give Me The Latest Dance
Give Me The Latest Dance
If I Don't Know
If I Don't Know
Hold Them
Hold Them
Hold Em'
Hold Em'
Thank You
Thank You
