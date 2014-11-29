Young & Sick is a Los Angeles and New York City based music and art project. The project is the brainchild of Dutch artist Nick van Hofwegen, described as a "double threat" in art and music by the Wall Street Journal, who is responsible for the project's musical composition, production, and performance, as well as all artwork. Young & Sick is currently signed to Harvest Records and has created artwork for a variety of well known entertainers including Foster the People, The Velvet Teen, Maroon 5, Robin Thicke, Mikky Ekko, T. Mills, Andy Dick, Jerry Stiller, and others. In 2014, Zane Lowe and BBC Radio 1 called Young & Sick the "Next Hype" and the project was named Stereogum's "Band to Watch."

In April 2014, Young & Sick released his first self-titled album. The record was first available as a vinyl LP with 50 unique original pieces of art from Van Hofwegen, inserted into records at random.