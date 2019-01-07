Paul BurgessBorn 28 September 1950
Paul Burgess
Paul Burgess Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Burgess (born 28 September 1950 in Manchester, England) is an English rock drummer, notable for his association with a wide range of British rock and folk-rock bands. In addition to extensive session work, he has been an official member of 10cc, Jethro Tull, Camel, Magna Carta, and The Icicle Works.
Paul Burgess Tracks
Mummers' Jig
Paul Burgess
Mummers' Jig
Mummers' Jig
Don't Know Where You Are
Paul Burgess
Don't Know Where You Are
