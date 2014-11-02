Cella DwellasFormed 1994
Cella Dwellas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78d90142-7699-42e8-a104-7b523fa9e554
Cella Dwellas Biography (Wikipedia)
Cella Dwellas are an underground hip hop duo from Flatbush, Brooklyn, consisting of emcees UG and Phantasm. The group is largely known for their dark beats and excellent lyricism. In 1997, the duo shortened their name simply to The Dwellas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cella Dwellas Tracks
Sort by
Mystic Freestyle
Cella Dwellas
Mystic Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mystic Freestyle
Last played on
Cella Dwellas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist