The Chain Gang of 1974 is the indietronica project of American musician and DJ, Kamtin Mohager. "The Chain Gang of 1974" can also be in reference to Kamtin Mohager himself. Mohager was raised in Hawaii and Colorado, and currently lives in Los Angeles, California.
When We Were Young (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
Ned Shepard
When We Were Young (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
When We Were Young (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix) (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
Coyu, Ramiro Lopez, Ned Shepard & Dillon Francis & Sultan
When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix) (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
When We Were Young (Grandtheft Remix) (feat. The Chain Gang of 1974)
Sleepwalking (Static Noises Remix)
The Chain Gang of 1974
Sleepwalking (Static Noises Remix)
