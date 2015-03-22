MagnetEven Johansen. Born 7 June 1970
Magnet
1970-06-07
Magnet Biography (Wikipedia)
Magnet is the pseudonym of Norwegian singer-songwriter Even Johansen (born 7 June 1970). To date, he has released four full-length studio albums as well as several singles and EPs. Johansen draws upon many influences, including folk, pop, and electronica. His albums are composed and produced solely by him, and he usually performs live sets on his own, using preset loops or creating them as he plays.
Magnet Tracks
Lay Lady Lay
Magnet
Lay Lady Lay
Lay Lady Lay
Last played on
On Your Side - Summer Sundae 2004
Magnet
On Your Side - Summer Sundae 2004
On Your Side - Summer Sundae 2004
Last played on
Smile to the World - 6Music Session 07/05/2002
Magnet
Smile to the World - 6Music Session 07/05/2002
My Darling Curse - 6Music Session 07/05/2002
Magnet
My Darling Curse - 6Music Session 07/05/2002
Where Happiness Lives
Magnet
Where Happiness Lives
Where Happiness Lives
Last played on
My Darling Curse Summer Sundae 2004
Magnet
My Darling Curse Summer Sundae 2004
My Darling Curse Summer Sundae 2004
Last played on
the Last Day of Summer
Magnet
the Last Day of Summer
the Last Day of Summer
Last played on
