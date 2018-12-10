Rick KempBorn 15 November 1941
Rick Kemp
1941-11-15
Rick Kemp Biography (Wikipedia)
Rick Kemp (born 15 November 1941 in Little Hanford, Dorset) is an English bass player, guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and record producer, best known for his work with British folk rock band, Steeleye Span.
Rick Kemp Tracks
All Around My Hat
Bob Johnson, Nigel Pegrum, Peter Knight, Rick Kemp, Tim Hart & Steeleye Span
All Around My Hat
All Around My Hat
Last played on
Somewhere Along The Road
Rick Kemp
Somewhere Along The Road
Somewhere Along The Road
Last played on
