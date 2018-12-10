Wolfgang Hochstein
Wolfgang Hochstein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78d156f2-6097-490e-b92a-ac12da3ad8ac
Wolfgang Hochstein Tracks
Sort by
Pyrmonter Kurwoche No.5 (TWV42:e4)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Pyrmonter Kurwoche No.5 (TWV42:e4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Pyrmonter Kurwoche No.5 (TWV42:e4)
Last played on
"Giovedi" TWV42:Es2 - from "Pyrmonter Kurwoche"
Georg Philipp Telemann
"Giovedi" TWV42:Es2 - from "Pyrmonter Kurwoche"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
"Giovedi" TWV42:Es2 - from "Pyrmonter Kurwoche"
Last played on
Panis angelicus (Mass, Op 12)
César Franck
Panis angelicus (Mass, Op 12)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Panis angelicus (Mass, Op 12)
Last played on
"Sabato" (TWV42:g3) from "Pyrmonter Kurwoche"
Georg Philipp Telemann
"Sabato" (TWV42:g3) from "Pyrmonter Kurwoche"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
"Sabato" (TWV42:g3) from "Pyrmonter Kurwoche"
Last played on
Back to artist