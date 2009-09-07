Demi Evans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78d0df5f-b3b8-468c-a02d-1980e801a1d7
Demi Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Demi Evans an American vocalist and lyricist from Dallas, Texas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Demi Evans Tracks
Sort by
Trouble In Mind
Demi Evans
Trouble In Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble In Mind
Last played on
Demi Evans Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist