Bobby Curtola Born 17 April 1943. Died 4 June 2016
Bobby Curtola
1943-04-17
Bobby Curtola Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Allen "Bobby" Curtola, CM (April 17, 1943 – June 4, 2016) was a Canadian rock and roll singer and teen idol.
