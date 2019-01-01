Edith NylonFormed 1979. Disbanded 1982
Edith Nylon Biography (Wikipedia)
Edith Nylon was a French rock band that was active from the end of the 1970s to the beginning of the 1980s.
Certainly a part of the Punk movement, Edith Nylon was a precursor to new wave music and Les Rita Mitsouko. Edith Nylon obtained a certain level of success[citation needed] in its time and even opened for The Police. The singer Mylène Khaski has become a company director in Asia.
