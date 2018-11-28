Paul Lewis
1972-05-20
Paul Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Lewis CBE (born 20 May 1972) is an English classical pianist.
Paul Lewis Performances & Interviews
Paul Lewis: the essence of chamber music
Schubert: Piano Sonata in C Major, 'Grand Duo' - Preview Clip
Paul Lewis Tracks
Fugue in E minor for piano duet, D 952
Franz Schubert
Auf dem Strom, D 943
Franz Schubert
Rondo in A major, D.951
Franz Schubert
5th Bagatelle Op 126
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata in E flat Hob,XVI/52
Joseph Haydn
7 Bagatelles Op 33
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata in C Minor Hob.XVI/20
Joseph Haydn
7 Fantasies Op 116
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Der Wegweiser (Winterreise, D 911)
Franz Schubert
Piano Concerto No 5 in E flat major, 'Emperor'
Ludwig van Beethoven
4 Impromptus for piano (D.899) (Op.90), no.4 in A flat major;
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata in G, H.16.40
Joseph Haydn
Concerto In A Major K.414
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Four Piano Pieces Op. 119
Johannes Brahms
Sonata in B minor Hob XVI/32
Joseph Haydn
Sonata in E flat Hob XVI/49
Joseph Haydn
11 Bagatelles Op. 119
Ludwig van Beethoven
Impromptus, D935 (Nos. II & III)
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata in C minor, D 958 (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata E flat major (Adagio cantabile)
Joseph Haydn
Intermezzo in B minor No 1 Op 119
Johannes Brahms
Piano Sonata in F, Op 54
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 2 no. 1
Ludwig van Beethoven
Im Dorfe, D 911 No 17 (Winterreise)
Franz Schubert
An English overture
Paul Lewis
Klavierstück for piano in F-sharp major, S.193
Franz Liszt
Dante Sonata
Franz Liszt
Three Intermezzi Op.117
Johannes Brahms
Piano Quartet In E Flat, K493 (1st movement)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Four Ballades Op.10
Johannes Brahms
Piano Sonata in B major, D575
Franz Schubert
Halt!, D 795 No 3 (Die schöne Müllerin)
Franz Schubert
Allegro in A minor for piano duet, D 947, 'Lebensstürme'
Franz Schubert
Fantasy in C major Op.17
Robert Schumann
