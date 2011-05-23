Charles Spearin is a Canadian musician from Toronto, Ontario. He is a founding member of Do Make Say Think, KC Accidental and Broken Social Scene and also contributes to Valley of the Giants. Spearin composes and performs in a broad range of musical genres.

His solo album The Happiness Project is a concept album and was released on February 14, 2009, on the Arts & Crafts Label. This album includes contributions from Do Make Say Think alumni Julie Penner, Kevin Drew, Ohad Benchetrit and Broken Social Scene alumni Leon Kingstone and Evan Cranley. The concept for the Happiness Project (making music out of ordinary speech) is influenced by his early life with a blind father and his own Buddhist studies. On April 17, 2010, Spearin won a Juno Award for the Best Contemporary Jazz Album for The Happiness Project.

He lives with his wife and two small children in the Toronto neighbourhood of Seaton Village that was the inspiration for The Happiness Project.