AM & Shawn LeeFormed 2011
AM & Shawn Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78c02d67-0dd3-4e0a-a84c-75019e654408
AM & Shawn Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
AM & Shawn Lee are an indie-pop duo based in Los Angeles and London and composed of producer, DJ, and songwriter AM and producer and multi-instrumentalist Shawn Lee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
AM & Shawn Lee Tracks
Sort by
Winter Sun
AM & Shawn Lee
Winter Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Sun
Last played on
Dark into Light
AM & Shawn Lee
Dark into Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark into Light
Last played on
Jackie Blue
AM & Shawn Lee
Jackie Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jackie Blue
Last played on
Down the Line
AM & Shawn Lee
Down the Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down the Line
Last played on
Can't Figure It Out
AM & Shawn Lee
Can't Figure It Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Figure It Out
Last played on
City Boy
AM & Shawn Lee
City Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City Boy
Last played on
Somebody Like You
AM & Shawn Lee
Somebody Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Like You
Last played on
AM & Shawn Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist