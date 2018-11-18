RepublicaUK alternative rock band. Formed 1994
Republica
1994
Republica Biography (Wikipedia)
Republica are an English alternative rock band, formed in 1994. The height of their popularity spanned from 1996 to 1999. The current line-up consists of Saffron (vocals), Tim Dorney (keyboards), Johnny Male (guitar), Conor Lawrence (drums).
The Republica sound was described by the band as "technopop punk rock". The band went on hiatus in 2001 and reunited in 2008. Republica are best known for the single "Ready to Go".
Republica Tracks
Ready To Go
Republica
Ready To Go
Ready To Go
Ready To Go (Original Mix)
Republica
Ready To Go (Original Mix)
Ready To Go (Original Mix)
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Republica
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Drop Dead Gorgeous (Radio Edit)
Republica
Drop Dead Gorgeous (Radio Edit)
Drop Dead Gorgeous (Radio Edit)
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Republica
The Welly Club, Hull, UK
25
May
2019
Republica
The Garage, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-28T03:06:18
28
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
