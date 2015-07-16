Daisy May Keeley Coburn (born 27 October 1993), is a British singer and songwriter. She previously performed under the stage name Daisy Dares You, a reference to the character of the same name from the 1990s British television show ZZZap!.[citation needed] After performing under this name between 2009 and 2010 and recording an album which was never released, she was dropped by her record label. As of 2013 she is in a Brighton-based band called Pink Lizards, where she plays guitar and is the lead singer. From 2015 she has been performing and releasing music in her Brighton-based band Clever Thing alongside Rich Fownes (Bad For Lazarus, UNKLE, Eighties Matchbox B-line Disaster, Nine Inch Nails)