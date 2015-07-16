Daisy Dares YouBorn 1993
Daisy Dares You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwpg.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78b81922-ce12-4ce5-8c4a-03366bd898e4
Daisy Dares You Biography (Wikipedia)
Daisy May Keeley Coburn (born 27 October 1993), is a British singer and songwriter. She previously performed under the stage name Daisy Dares You, a reference to the character of the same name from the 1990s British television show ZZZap!.[citation needed] After performing under this name between 2009 and 2010 and recording an album which was never released, she was dropped by her record label. As of 2013 she is in a Brighton-based band called Pink Lizards, where she plays guitar and is the lead singer. From 2015 she has been performing and releasing music in her Brighton-based band Clever Thing alongside Rich Fownes (Bad For Lazarus, UNKLE, Eighties Matchbox B-line Disaster, Nine Inch Nails)
Number One Enemy
Daisy Dares You
Number One Enemy
Number One Enemy
NumberOne
Daisy Dares You
NumberOne
NumberOne
Rosie
Daisy Dares You
Rosie
Rosie
Number One Enemy (Digital Dog Mix)
Daisy Dares You
Number One Enemy (Digital Dog Mix)
Number 1 Enemy (feat. Chipmunk) (Digital Dog Mix)
Daisy Dares You
Number 1 Enemy (feat. Chipmunk) (Digital Dog Mix)
