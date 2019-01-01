Willie RuffBorn 1 September 1931
Willie Ruff
1931-09-01
Willie Ruff Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Ruff (born September 1, 1931) is an American jazz musician, specializing in the French horn and double bass.
