Robert Alda Born 26 February 1914. Died 3 May 1986
Robert Alda
1914-02-26
Robert Alda Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Alda (born Alphonso Giuseppe Giovanni Roberto D'Abruzzo; February 26, 1914 – May 3, 1986) was an American theatrical and film actor, a singer, and a dancer. He was father of actors Alan and Antony Alda. Alda was featured in a number of Broadway productions before moving to Italy during the early 1960s. He appeared in many European films over the next two decades, occasionally returning to the U.S. for film appearances such as The Girl Who Knew Too Much (1969).
Robert Alda Tracks
I've Never Been In Love Before
I've Never Been In Love Before
I've Never Been In Love Before
Luck Be A Lady
Robert Alda
Luck Be A Lady
Luck Be A Lady
