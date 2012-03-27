Harrys gym (sometimes misspelled as Harry's Gym) was a Norwegian pop group. The band consisted of Anne Lise Frøkedal (vocals, guitar), Erlend Ringseth (keyboard), Bjarne Stensli (drums), and Ole Myrvold (bass guitar). The band was formed in 2006, released their debut album, Harrys gym, in October 2008 and split up on 11 January 2013.